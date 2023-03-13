Brendan Fraser completes career comeback, Michelle Yeoh makes history with best-actor Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser has won the Oscar for best actor, completing the kind of career comeback that Hollywood has always loved. He accepted the trophy for “The Whale,” in which Fraser plays a 600-pound reclusive gay English teacher desperate to restore his relationship with his daughter. Fraser was a big star in the 1990s, known for “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy” trilogy. Then he all but disappeared, caught up in personal issues involving divorce, his mother’s death, health problems and an alleged assault by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Michelle Yeoh has won the Academy Award for best actress and made history all at once. The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She dedicated the award to children “who look like me.” Yeoh’s victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for playing a Chinese character in “The Good Earth.” Yeoh appeared a lock after winning seemingly every award everywhere, including the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, for her nuanced portrayal of a Chinese immigrant wife and mother.