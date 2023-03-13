Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Brendan Fraser completes career comeback, Michelle Yeoh makes history with best-actor Oscars

Brendan Fraser ('The Whale') and Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere') took home the top acting Oscars on Sunday night.
The 95th Academy Awards are in the books. ABC's Reena Roy has the highlights from Hollywood's biggest night.
brendan fraser michelle yeoh
Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 00:16:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser has won the Oscar for best actor, completing the kind of career comeback that Hollywood has always loved. He accepted the trophy for “The Whale,” in which Fraser plays a 600-pound reclusive gay English teacher desperate to restore his relationship with his daughter. Fraser was a big star in the 1990s, known for “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy” trilogy. Then he all but disappeared, caught up in personal issues involving divorce, his mother’s death, health problems and an alleged assault by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

95th Academy Awards - Show

Entertainment

Complete list of 2023 Oscars winners

The Associated Press
9:41 PM, Mar 12, 2023

Michelle Yeoh has won the Academy Award for best actress and made history all at once. The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She dedicated the award to children “who look like me.” Yeoh’s victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for playing a Chinese character in “The Good Earth.” Yeoh appeared a lock after winning seemingly every award everywhere, including the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, for her nuanced portrayal of a Chinese immigrant wife and mother.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here