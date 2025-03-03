Watch Now
Breakout star Mikey Madison wins best actress Oscar for 'Anora' over Hollywood veteran Demi Moore

Moore had been the Oscar frontrunner after wins at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.
97th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Mikey Madison accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
97th Academy Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Madison has won the best actress Oscar for "Anora" in an upset over Hollywood veteran Demi Moore.

Madison, a 25-year-old who initially found success on the small screen, adds the Oscar to her victories at the BAFTAs and Independent Spirit Awards.

She had been best known for playing a sullen teenager on the FX comedy series "Better Things," which ended in 2022. Madison was spotted in a couple movies by director-writer Sean Baker, who wrote the role of an exotic dancer in "Anora" for Madison.

Moore had been the Oscar frontrunner after wins at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

