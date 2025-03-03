Breakout star Mikey Madison wins best actress Oscar for 'Anora' over Hollywood veteran Demi Moore

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Madison has won the best actress Oscar for "Anora" in an upset over Hollywood veteran Demi Moore.
Madison, a 25-year-old who initially found success on the small screen, adds the Oscar to her victories at the BAFTAs and Independent Spirit Awards.
She had been best known for playing a sullen teenager on the FX comedy series "Better Things," which ended in 2022. Madison was spotted in a couple movies by director-writer Sean Baker, who wrote the role of an exotic dancer in "Anora" for Madison.
Moore had been the Oscar frontrunner after wins at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.
