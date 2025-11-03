AC/DC is bringing their POWER UP Tour to Denver’s Empower Field in 2026

DENVER — AC/DC is coming to the Mile High City in 2026.

The Australian rock band will bring hits such as “Highway to Hell” and “Thunderstruck” to Empower Field at Mile High for their POWER UP Tour 2026 on Tuesday, July 28, 026.

General tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday, Nov. 7 at noon MST.

The POWER UP Tour 2026 is named after AC/DC’s album of the same name, released in November 2020. Since its release, the album has reached No. 1 in 21 around the world. The tour kicked off in May 2024 and has since seen lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney tour across Europe, North America and Australia.

One of the most influential rock bands in history, AC/DC has sold over 100 million albums worldwide since the band’s first show in Sydney, Australia in 1973. The band’s best-selling album, “Back in Black” has sold more than 50 million copies globally and was the bestselling album by any band until Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which was released in 1982.

The band’s Denver stop in 2026 will be their ninth across North and Central America on the POWER UP Tour 2026.

It will be the band’s first time headlining Empower Field at Mile High.