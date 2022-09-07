7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 9-11, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Head out to the second longest running community parade in Colorado

The Arvada Harvest Festival – the second longest running community parade in Colorado – is happening this weekend. The festival features carnival rides, food and vendor booths, a spelling bee, talent show, garden harvest contests, car show, cow chip tossing competition, kid's parade and activities, and plenty of live entertainment. The festival runs from early morning till sunset each day, from Sept. 9-11.

2. Take in the last of summer at the Union Peak Festival at Copper Mountain

Squeeze the last of the summer season at the second annual Union Peak Festival. There will be free, live musical performances by artists including X Ambassadors, Cold War Kids, AJR, Jukebox the Ghost, and DURRY. There will also be live art, food, demonstrations and an ultimate celebration of the mountain athlete. Ticket info. and schedule can be found here.

3. Celebrate Celtic culture at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Get ready to hear the best in Celtic Music, experience an all new 2022 Estes Park International Tattoo, jousting, Irish and Highland Dance, a parade, dogs and fun for the entire weekend for the 46th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival. The event goes on from Sept. 9-11, 2022. Info and ticket information can be found here.

4. Need more music in your life? The High Peaks Music Festival

The 12th annual High Peaks Music Festival is set against the backdrop of one of Colorado’s most spectacular mountain ranges and showcases the Wet Mountain Valley’s amazing musical talent. It's a ‘not to be missed’ acoustic music event. It’s happening Saturday, Sept. 10 at 103 S. 2nd Street in Westcliffe, Colo. Tickets can be found here.

5. If you love cars, head to the Goodguys Rumble in the Rockies Car Show

The Goodguys shows are for all Hot Rod and Classic Car fans alike. Whether it's your first show or tenth trip out, you won’t want to miss a day of this show this weekend. Active military and veterans with a valid military ID card save $5 Off Tickets when purchasing at the gate. Info. and tickets can be found here.

6. Celebrate Mexican Independence (a week early) with a tribute to the “Dama de la Danza”

Artístico Dance Company and Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra are hosting a ceremony of “El Grito De Independencia” by the Consul General of Mexico Berenice Rendón Talavera. It’s all happening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Arts Complex. There will be a dance excursion, the colors of Mexico, live music, over 50 international dance artists, former soloists of the Ballet Folklórico de México. It's happening Sept. 11. For more info. and tickets, click here.

7. Do you have something that needs recycling? Bring them to Denver7’s Electronics Recycling Drive

Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to noon in the Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Parks (Quebec Street entrance). More info. here.