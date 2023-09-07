7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Sept. 8-10, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Head out to the second longest running community parade in Colorado

The Arvada Harvest Festival – the second longest running community parade in Colorado – is happening this weekend. The festival features carnival rides, food and vendor booths, a spelling bee, talent show, garden harvest contests, car show, cow chip tossing competition, kid's parade and activities, and plenty of live entertainment. The festival runs from early morning till sunset each day, from Sept. 8-10. More info. can be found here.

2. Celebrate Celtic culture at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Get ready to hear the best in Celtic Music, experience an all new 2022 Estes Park International Tattoo, jousting, Irish and Highland Dance, a parade, dogs and fun for the entire weekend for the 47th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival. The event goes on from Sept. 8-10. Info and ticket information can be found here.

3. Take in the last of summer at the Union Peak Festival at Copper Mountain

Squeeze the last of the summer season at the second annual Union Peak Festival. There will be free, live musical performances by artists Spoon with Deep Sea Diver; Fitz and the Tantrums with Ripe, and Quinn XCII with CVBZ. There will also be live art, food, demonstrations and an ultimate celebration of the mountain athlete. Ticket info. and schedule can be found here.

4. Need more music in your life? The High Peaks Music Festival

The 13th annual High Peaks Music Festival is set against the backdrop of one of Colorado’s most spectacular mountain ranges and showcases the Wet Mountain Valley’s amazing musical talent. It's a ‘not to be missed’ acoustic music event. It’s happening Saturday, Sept. in Westcliffe. More info. and tickets can be found here.

5. Watch a performance of Dog Man: The Musical

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. For tickets and info., click here.

6. ArtistiCO Dance Company Presents ¡Viva México!

Prepare to be captivated by an unforgettable evening of vibrant and authentic Mexican culture brought to life through dance and music, featuring more than 50 talented international dance and musical artists who will grace the stage in a celebration that showcases the rich heritage of México. The performance, happening Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. will take place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics in a convenient drive-through format. The drive is happening Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. More info. here.