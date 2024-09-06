7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 6-8, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Love art but don’t want to go to a museum? It’s First Fridays weekend!

Enjoy Denver’s local art scene spread across five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District (Five Points), this Friday. Enjoy music, including the Five Points Jazz Hop, art, food and more.

2. Head out to the second longest running community parade in Colorado

The Arvada Harvest Festival – the second longest running community parade in Colorado – is happening this weekend. The festival features carnival rides, food and vendor booths, a spelling bee, talent show, garden harvest contests, car show, cow chip tossing competition, kid's parade and activities, and plenty of live entertainment. The festival runs from early morning till sunset each day, from Sept. 6-8. More info. can be found here.

3. Celebrate Celtic culture at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Get ready to hear the best in Celtic Music, experience an all new 2022 Estes Park International Tattoo, jousting, Irish and Highland Dance, a parade, dogs and fun for the entire weekend for the 47th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival. The event goes on from Sept. 6-8. Info and ticket information can be found here.

4. Take in the last of summer at the Union Peak Festival at Copper Mountain

Squeeze the last of the summer season at the third annual Union Peak Festival, happening Friday and Saturday at Copper Mountain. There will be free, live musical performances by artists Grouplove, Flipturn, Violent Femmes, Spectre Jones, and more. There will also be live art, food, demonstrations and an ultimate celebration of the mountain athlete. Ticket info. and schedule can be found here.

5. Celebrate culture, music and food during Taste of the Middle East in Aurora

Food, music, dance and culture – that’s what awaits you at Taste of the Middle East in Aurora this weekend. Head to the Aurora Municipal Center for performances, henna, delicious food and more. More info. here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra (with Fiesta Colorado Dance Company & Baile Caliente) will perform Friday and G. Love & Special Sauce with The Sweet Lillies, will perform Sunday. More info. here.

7. Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Steamboat Springs

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally Saturday in Steamboat Springs, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure. Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Walk to End Alzheimer. More info. on this weekend’s walk can be found here.