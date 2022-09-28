7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Go see the trees; their color is changing (but please park in a designated parking area)!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf peeping! We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/3rhwHfy

2. Couldn’t get enough after Oktoberfest? Head to the Cider Days Festival!

Enjoy an entertaining mix of live performances, activities, and tasty harvest treats at Cider Days in Lakewood. There will be apple pie eating contests, a baked apple baking challenge, hard cider tasting, train rides, historic demonstrations, and much more. New this year? A timed entry system! More info. and tickets here.

3. This one’s for lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre

Fascinated by taxidermy? Odd jewelry? Creepy clothing? Antique medical devices? Funeral collectibles? Then the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is where you’ll want to be this weekend. For ticket and more information, click here.

4. Experience the majestic bugle of a bull elk in Estes Park

Head on out to Estes Park to get a front-row seat as the elk show off their best attributes at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. At the fest, you can learn about rutting season, as well as participate in a bugling contest and see traditional performances from Native Americans in the region. For safe & respectful elk viewing tips, click here.

5. Enjoy Wild Fall at Denver Zoo

Wild Fall transforms the Denver Zoo into pure “falloween” fun, featuring roaming costumed characters, creature-carved pumpkins, festive food + drink, and special animal demos that connect these supernatural beings to the real-life natural world. More information and tickets can be found here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season begins this weekend and will run through early October. This Sunday, the Cool Vibes Raggae Fest ft. Third World, Black Uhuru & more takes the stage. More information here.

7. Denver Audubon HOOTenanny Owl & Music Festival

The 11th Annual HOOTenanny Owl & Music Festival allows you to discover the secret life of owls through live owl demos from Nature's Educators, crafts, activities, and interactive tables from nonprofit organizations like Colorado Parks & Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. For more information and tickets, click here.