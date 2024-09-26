7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 27-29, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Leaf peeping season is here, Colorado!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf peeping! Click here to see where fall foliage is peaking this weekend across the state.

2. Pull out the lederhosen for the first weekend of Denver Oktoberfest

From keg bowling to stein hoisting, live music and more, there’s something for Oktoberfest pro’s and first-timers. Grab your stein, throw on your lederhosen and join the beginning of a two-weekend party which starts Friday. It’s all happening at Larimer and 21st Street in the Ballpark District. More info. here.

3. See some cool mural art after you’re done with Oktoberfest

If you’re already in RiNo and need to burn off the calories you consumed from Oktoberfest, take a walk around the RiNo Arts District to experience DENVER WALLS. The international mural festival is taking over 29th and Larimer streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as muralists began creating their artwork. More info. here.

4. Experience the majestic bugle of a bull elk in Estes Park

Head on out to Estes Park to get a front-row seat as the elk show off their best attributes at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. At Elk Fest, you can learn about rutting season, as well as participate in a bugling contest and see traditional performances from Native Americans in the region. For safe and respectful elk viewing tips, click here.

5. Welcome fall during the Annual Harvest Festival in Cañon City

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey will host the 22nd annual Harvest Festival this weekend where wine, artisans, food and entertainment come together to celebrate the beginning of the harvest season. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the winery grounds at 3011 E. U.S. 50 in Cañon City. The event is free, but wine tasting is $12. More info. here.

6. Head to Colorado’s Western Slope for the Fruita Fall Festival

If you want to get out of town to discover something new, head to Fruita on Colorado’s Western Slope to celebrate the arrival of fall during the Fruita Fall Festival. Among the fun events is everyone’s favorite outhouse race, as well as a pet show, a cupcake eating contest a parade, a beer garden, and much more. More info. here.

7. Love film and want to step back through history? Head to the Denver Silent Film Festival

Step into a bygone era of film during the 2024 Denver Silent Film Festival, happening Saturday through Sunday. Denver Film will draw back the curtain as silent-era masterpieces and newly restored discoveries are shown on the big screen with live, musical performances. Tickets start at $15 for the general public. More info. here.

BONUS —

The Denver Architecture Foundation is giving Denverites an opportunity to open the doors to the places and spaces that make the Mile High City what it is. This year, the weekend-long event will explore the city’s past, present and future with the theme Denver Through Time. More info. here.