7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 13-16, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Down to check out some cool murals? Head to the Colfax Canvas Mural and Music Fest

Aurora’s mural festival returns for a fifth year this weekend with the Colfax Canvas Mural and Music Fest. Celebrate world-class art in the heart of Aurora’s Arts District with global entertainment, games, vendors and more. It’s all happening Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Plaza. More info. here.

2. Hey horror fiends, the Colorado Festival of Horror in Lone Tree is happening this weekend

“Never Let Go” starring Halle Berry looks promising, but if you can’t wait to get your horror fix head to the Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows in Lone Tree for the Colorado Festival of Horror, which takes place this weekend, starting Friday the 13th. Artists, writers, panels, vendors, horror films, a horror art show, cosplay and tattoo contests, horror trivia and so much more delicious creepiness awaits! Check out more info. on the event here.

3. For some strange reason, Breckenridge Oktoberfest is happening this weekend

One of the most iconic Oktoberfest events in Colorado returns this weekend – about three weeks before the actual start of October – with a three-day celebration in historic down-town Breckenridge. The 28th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest presented by Breckenridge Brewery mixes time-honored Oktoberfest traditions with collectible steins and local flavors from Breckeridge Brewery, this year’s premiere beer sponsor. More info. here.

4. Celebrate Mexican Independence in Colorado Springs this weekend

If you’re looking to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with some fiesta, head south to Colorado Springs for Fiestas Patrias – a two-day festival in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. The event will feature live music, dancing, Mexican wrestling, vendor booths, and plenty of food. It takes place Saturday and Sunday. For more info., click here.

5. The Spargetoberfest is happening this weekend in Wellington

Walk, stroll, run, bring the kids and bring the dog to the 4th Annual Spargetoberfest 5K and Family Festival in Wellington. Enjoy the games along the route, stop at the midpoint hydration station, cool off through the Super Soakers. Afterward enjoy local food trucks, vendors and take your shot at a local celebrity in the dunk tank. More info. here.

6. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents: Black Orpheus

Join the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Company for their 54th season at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House for “Black Orpheus,” encompassing the richly diverse aspects of Brazilian culture through two distinctive works as well as music by Balé do Folklorico from Bahia Brazil. It happens Saturday and Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Have old electronics you need to get rid of? Head to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics in a convenient drive-through format. The drive is happening Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. More info. here.