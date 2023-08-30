7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 1-3, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Love art but don’t want to go to a museum? It’s First Fridays weekend!

Enjoy Denver’s local art scene spread across five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District (Five Points), this Friday. Enjoy music, including the Five Points Jazz Hop, art, food and more.

2. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 152nd Colorado State Fair! The state fair will through Sept. 4 and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more. Information and tickets here.

3. Want to watch the Buffs play? Head to Louisville for a CU vs TCU Watch Party

Head to DJ’s Watering Hole in Louisville to what CU Boulder take on TCU with fellow alumni this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be drink specials, a raffle for CU swag and great food. More info. here.

4. For all the cavemen out there, you’ll want head to Weston

Join Shane Smith & The Saints, Jamestown Revival, and more than 20 other artists this Labor Day weekend at the Caveman Music Festival in Weston, west of Trinidad. There will not only be live music, but you can also enjoy hiking, fishing, and take in the last of summer fun. Did I mention there would be live show paintings by John Bukaty? Buy passes and see the full lineup here.

5. Fly high during Windsor’s Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally

Head to Windsor’s Harvest Festival to celebrate 101 years of the town’s largest family-friendly event! The town prides itself in hosting Northern Colorado’s largest parade but it’s not just a parade. There’s hot air balloons, a pie eating contest, vendors, music and more. More info. can be found here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra (with Fiesta Colorado Dance Company & Baile Caliente) will perform Friday and Bodies of Culture Presents: Sunday Sounds, will perform Sunday. More info. here.

7. A Midsummer Night’s Dream

William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed Saturday at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts at the Kilstrom Theatre. Shelly Gaza will be directing. More information and tickets can be found here.