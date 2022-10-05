7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S. returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

The Great American Beer Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 500 breweries and more than 2,000 beers will be available to taste at the Colorado Convention Center. The event starts Thursday and goes through Sunday. For tickets and more information, click here.

2. Celebrate fall at Chatfield Farms

The Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms, a treasured October tradition for the entire family, is taking place this week at the Denver Botanic Gardens – Chatfield Farms location. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and corn maze, local craft and artisan booths, entertainment and live music, food trucks and food vendors, beer and hard cider vendors, and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

3. A chili cookoff with pumpkin bounce house and games? We’re in

The 6th annual Chili Cookoff & Pumpkin Palooza is happening this Saturday in Fountain. Enjoy free pumpkins, bounce houses, games, live music, a chili competition with cash prizes, family photos, food truck, gift giveaways, and more. The part starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. this Saturday at 9449 Riverton Path in Fountain. There is no cost to attend.

4. Wanna go to a music festival instead? Head to the Lafayette Music Festival

Five venues, tons of music, one awesome town in Colorado: That’s what awaits you at the Lafayette Music Festival this Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. Bands include The Burroughs, Cass Clayton, Neoma, Gestalt, The Mañanas, Shady Oaks and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

5. Need more fall festivals in your life? Head to the Pumpkin Harvest Festival!

Go pumpkin hunting, catch some live music, dine on seasonal favorites like apple cider donuts or buy something from the marketplace. That and more is happening this weekend at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season begins this weekend and will run through early October. This Sunday, check out Ofrendas 2022: A Celebration of Life. For more information, click here.

7. Experience the charming and funny musical “Xanadu” at the Townhall Arts Center in Littleton

Sonny, a street artist in 1980 Los Angeles, is dissatisfied with his artistic abilities and is deeply depressed. On Mount Olympus, Clio, the youngest of the Muses, decides to travel to L.A. and help him become a great artist. To be sure her true identity is not discovered, she dons roller-skates, legwarmers, and an Australian accent! his charming and funny musical is based on the 1980 movie starring Olivia Newton-John and directed by Gene Kelley. Chock full of great 70’s and 80’s tunes that are sure to have you dancing in your seat! For tickets and more information, click here.

BONUS – Go see the trees; their color is changing (but please park in a designated parking area)!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf peeping! We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/3rhwHfy