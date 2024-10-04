7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 4-6, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Leaf peeping season is here, Colorado!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf peeping! Click here to check out the best hikes, drives and train rides around the state.

2. See some cool mural art after you’re done with Oktoberfest

If you already got leaf-peeping out of the way, take a walk around the RiNo Arts District to experience DENVER WALLS. The international mural festival is taking over 29th and Larimer streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. More info. here.

3. Couldn’t get enough after Oktoberfest? Head to the Cider Days Festival!

Enjoy an entertaining mix of live performances, activities, and tasty harvest treats at Cider Days in Lakewood. There will be apple pie eating contests, a baked apple baking challenge, hard cider tasting, train rides, historic demonstrations, and much more. More info. and tickets here.

Denver7 Things To Do: October 5-6, 2024 Friday 11AM

4. Wanna go to a music festival instead? Head to the Lafayette Music Festival

Five venues, tons of music, one awesome town in Colorado: That’s what awaits you at the Lafayette Music Festival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Performances include the Mercy Club Duo, Ian Mahan, Callie Laurine and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

If you want to enjoy live music but don’t want to spend a buck to get in, head to the Levitt Pavilion for the final free summer concert series this weekend. Third World with Special Guest Kumar Fyah, Mono Verde Collective, & DJ Imeh will headline this weekend’s concerts. More info here.

6. Walk with thousands of others across Boulder and Greeley

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally in Fort Collins, Greeley and Boulder this weekend, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising effort. More info. can be found here.

7. Make every step count in the fight against kidney disease

The Denver Kidney Walk takes place on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Great Lawn Park in Lowry. Individuals can sign up to participate at www.kidneywalk.org/denver and create a personal fundraising page to help raise money for the cause. More than 86 cents of every dollar donated directly supports National Kidney Foundation programs and services.