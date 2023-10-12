7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 13-Oct. 15, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Colorado’s fall colors aren’t done with us just yet

It may be cool and snowing in the mountains, but there’s still a few spots down south where you can still see the arrival of fall. We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors here.

2. Get lost with your family or friends in a corn maze not too far from Denver

If you like country music and corn mazes, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. This year, the maze honors country music start and actress Reba McEntire. Need more convincing? The usual staples will still be available this season, including the U-Pick-Pumpkin Patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, Orbeez shooting gallery, pumpkin cannons, beer gardens and Scream Acres. The farm is open through Oct. 29. You can find more information on ticket prices the rest of the season and hours of operation here.

3. Head to the mountains for a one-of-a-kind Bluegrass music festival

The FreeFall Bluegrass Festival in Vail is taking this weekend. Gates open at 11 a.m. and goes through 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. More info. can be found here.

4. It’s the perfect weekend to get spooky at the Telluride Horror Show

Colorado’s first and largest horror film festival returns for its 14th edition this weekend. Experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy from new and established talent, special programs, guests and events. Tickets and info. here.

5. Fall into Fun this weekend in Aurora

Aurora’s welcome to autumn happens this weekend with the Fall Into Fun festival, which features a petting zoo, a magician, food trucks and craft vendors. Attendees can also find their way through an inflatable corn maze, gather goodies on the treat trail and take home a souvenir from the GOURDgeous pumpkin patch. It’s all taking place at the Great Lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center. More info. can be found here.

6. Catrinas en mi Cuidad at the Arts Complex in Denver

This free, outdoor, art exhibit will showcase the "larger than life" Catrinas and Calaveras of Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero. Centered around Mexico's Día de Muertos, the exhibit will focus on highlighting the traditions of the holiday. More info. can be found here.

7. Butterfly Pavilion presents: Spiders Around the World

Just in time for Halloween, spiders are arriving from around the globe this October for a limited-time engagement, Spiders Around the World, exclusively at Butterfly Pavilion. There will be more than 20 spider species on display during the limited exhibition. The exhibition goes through Oct. 31. For more info. and tickets, click here.