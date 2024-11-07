7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 8-10, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Denver Veterans Day Parade, Run and Festival

Join the Colorado Veterans Project for the Denver Veterans Day Festival on November 9. The family-friendly event offers free admission, a music stage, kids and family activities, military displays, and vendors. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who have fought to ensure our freedoms. More info. here.

2. Denver film buffs, your time has come!

The 47th Denver Film Festival begins this weekend! The 10-day film extravaganza will bring the best of this year’s cinema to the Mile High City, along with creative conversations with award-winning filmmakers. The Denver Film Festival takes place through Nov. 10 at several locations around town. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.

3. Colorado Springs is having their own Veterans Day parade this weekend

The In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade will celebrate and recognize the sacrifices of veterans and active-duty members of the military stationed at Colorado Springs’ five local installations. This event, happening on Saturday, Nov. 9, promises to provide the community with an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve our nation.

4. The 36th Annual Champagne Cascade at the Brown Palace

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the 36th Annual Champagne Cascade. The annual event features swordsman using Napoleonic sabers to sever the bottlenecks of Moet champagne bottles and then pour the bubbly into the uppermost glass of an incredible two-story high, 5,200+ glass pyramid. As the champagne flows, it cascades into the glasses below, creating a dazzling display for the hundreds of spectators. More info. here.

5. Love cats? Head to Cat Fest this weekend

Colorado’s ultimate celebration of all things cat returns to the National Western Complex expo hall this Sunday. From a cat video café and lounge to costume contests and a lesson in the hiss-tory of cats, there’s going to be a lot for cat lovers this Sunday. Cat Fest Colorado is taking place starting at 10:30 a.m. at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver. More info. can be found here.

6. Longmont is also having their own Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Longmont will be honoring those who have served our country in the streets of Downtown. The procession, which happens on Monday at 11 a.m., will follow the temporary new parade route: Longs Peak Ave. to Main St., Main St. to 4th Ave., 4th Ave. to Kimbark St., Kimbark St. to Longs Peak Ave.

7. The Great Candy Run

Celebrate the sweetness with those sweetest to you during the Great Candy Run happening Sunday at Wash Park. The “sweetest” 5k run/walk benefits the Fetal Health Foundation. More info. here.