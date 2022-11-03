7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 4-6, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Veterans Day is about a week away, but Denver is having a parade this weekend

Join the Colorado Veterans Project for the Denver Veterans Day Festival on November 5. The family-friendly event offers free admission, a music stage, kids and family activities, military displays, and vendors. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who have fought to ensure our freedoms. More info. here.

2. Elton John is saying good-bye at Ball Arena on Friday

Elton John and his piano are making a stop in Denver as part of the Rocket Man’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour. This would mark Elton John’s 15th concert in Denver, more than 50 years after his first performance in 1971. Tickets for his concert can be bought here.

3. The 30th annual Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire is happening this weekend

The 30th annual Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire – the largest event in the country with unique hand-crafted items. Benefits area senior citizen activities and programs. Free parking and shuttle service to and from the front doors will be available. More info. here.

4. The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Denver Nuggets Saturday

The Spurs are coming to Denver to take on the Nuggets this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. Get tickets here.

5. Hey, film buffs: The Denver Film Fest returns for its 45th year starting this weekend

Film lovers, movie buffs, cinephiles: Your time has come once again, as the 45th Denver Film Festival starts this weekend. The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region is returning with new premieres, red carpets, filmmaker insights, special guests, and more. The festival runs from Nov. 2 through Nov. 13. For more information and tickets, click here.

6. Celebrate the dead (a few days later) at a Día de Los Muertos Art Show

This exhibit is a collaboration with the Chicano Humanities & Arts Council with support from the Brighton Cultural Arts Commission. The Armory will host a reception Friday, Oct. 28 featuring entertainment and refreshments. Learn more here.

7. Run for pancreatic cancer research at the City Park 5K

Powered by the CU Cancer Center and the Division of Surgical Oncology, Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Research is hosting a 5K at City Park this weekend. To learn more and participate, click here.