7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 3-5, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Honor the dead during Denver’s first-ever Día de Muertos Parade and Festival

You might have found about Día de Muertos from watching Pixar’s “Coco” on the big screen a few years back, and after last week’s snow postponed your chance to see what the Mexican holiday honoring the dead is all about, you’ll have the opportunity to do so this weekend at Denver’s first-ever Día de Muertos Parade and Festival. The festival begins at noon this Saturday at Civic Center Park with a parade starting an hour earlier at 7th and Santa Fe Drive. The family-friendly event is free of charge. For more info., click here.

2. Denver film buffs, your time has come (through Nov. 12)

The 46th Denver Film Festival begins this weekend! The 10-day film extravaganza will bring the best of this year’s cinema to the Mile High City, along with creative conversations with award-winning filmmakers. The Denver Film Festival takes place Nov. 3 through Nov. 12 at several locations around town. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.

3. Love museums? 14 of them in the Denver metro will be free this weekend

Look, it might be a bit chilly by now – but who can pass the chance to explore more than dozen museums for free? From the DAM to the Museo de las Americas and Wing Over the Rockies, Denver’s best museums will be open late and will not charge a fee for admission. It’s all happening Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check out the list of participating museums as well as how you can take a free shuttle between them here.

4. ‘Tis the season to deck the halls, Denver!

Spooky season has come and gone and now’s the time to fill our hearts with holiday joy! The Denver Christmas Show is returning to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. Shop unique boutique gifts, enjoy Christmas cookies, get inspired as you prepare to write your letter for Santa and more. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Get in the spirit of fall at the Fall Back Beer Fest in Estes Park this weekend

Over 30 Colorado craft breweries are will be pouring unlimited samples and share all-things-brewing at the Fall Back Beer Fest this year. There will be live brewing demonstrations, conversations with hop farmers and yeast laboratories and so much more. The fest takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. More info. here.

6. Experience Balkan culture at the Boulder Balkan Bash

Five local bands specializing in Balkan-style folk music will perform at the Avalon Ballroom in Boulder accompanied by wonderful dancing, food and a fabulous feeling of community. From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., expect village-style Bulgarian folk singing, Serbian and Roma brass music, Greek taverna-style tunes and belly dance grooves. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. The Japanese Cultural Festival and Bazaar is happening in Colorado Springs

The Japanese-America Society of Southern Colorado is hosting a bazaar featuring sales of original Japanese housewares, craft items, art, gift items, and second-hand kimonos. Vendors will also sell bonsai, pottery, calligraphy, fabric crafts, washi paper and more. Taiko drum, shakuhachi (Japanese flute), Okinawa music and dance, as well as Yosakoi performances will also be part of the fun. The event is happening at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.