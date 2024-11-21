7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 22-24, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Mile High Tree lighting is happening this weekend at Civic Center Park

Ring in the holiday season in downtown Denver with the annual tree lighting ceremony of the Mile High Tree at Civic Center Park. The festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to all.

2. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for Blossoms of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The lights go on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will remain on through Jan. 12, 2025. Tickets and info. can be found here.

3. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s 80-acres are boasting over 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. Just head out to the Denver Zoo beginning Saturday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

4. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 24th annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 22 through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. Denver7’s Nicole Brady will emcree the opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22 at 5:45 p.m. More info. here.

5. Switch on the Holidays in downtown Boulder this weekend

If you still haven’t decorated your home and you’re still putting it off until after Thanksgiving but you want to get into the Christmas spirit, then you might want to head to Boulder this Sunday for the city’s “Switch on the Holidays” festivities. Kick off the holiday season along Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse with the annual lighting of the entire downtown area, then visit Santa afterward. It all begins at 5 p.m. More info. here.

6. Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland for another magical holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights™ returns for the 2024 holiday season to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland. This year’s event starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 1, 202. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. More info. here.

7. Catch the Glow of the holiday season in Estes Park starting this weekend

Experience the magic of the holidays like never before at Bond Park in Estes Park from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2025. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23., Catch the Glow will have a free Nightly Live Show Spectacular with a dazzling display of the town’s state-of the-art Pix Pine tree – the only one of its kind in the entire state. More info. here.