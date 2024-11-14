7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 15-17, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get in the holiday spirit with the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Outlets at Castle Rock

‘Tis the season, Colorado! And what better way to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season than with the lighting of a gigantic Christmas tree? The Outlets at Castle Rock will be the place to be this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the city illuminates Colorado’s biggest Christmas tree. There will be live music, holiday shopping, a fireworks show and a special visit from Santa himself. More info. here.

2. Surround yourself with holiday cheer in Federal Heights for “Christmas in Color”

Immerse yourself in holiday cheer and watch in awe as 1.5 million Christmas lights dance around you to some of your favorite holiday tunes. The drive-through family-friendly event at Water World Park in Federal Heights is sure to become a favorite Christmas tradition. Tickets and info. can be found here.

3. In the mood for music? Go see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena

If you’re down for a holiday concert, you might want to check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as they present “The Lost Christmas Eve.” The band will be in Denver this Saturday, Nov. 16 with a showtimes at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

4. The Falcons are taking on the Denver Broncos this weekend

The Denver Broncos are working through some pains after back-to-back defeats against the Ravens and the Chiefs. This Sunday, they’re taking on the Atlanta Falcons! Will they have a W? There’s only one way to find out. Kickoff starts at 2:05 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

5. Down for a museum visit? Check out Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak

“Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak," now on display at the Denver Art Museum, presents more than 400 artworks created by Maurice Sendak, author and illustrator of popular children’s books such as "Where the Wild Things Are." For tickets and more info., click here.

6. A Forest of Stories at Douglas County Libraries

Enjoy a wonder-filled holiday experience for the whole family with the Douglas County Libraries’ ‘Our Forest of Stories” exhibit, which displays 175 decorated trees, all dressed up in stories—from favorite children’s tales and classic literature to crime thrillers, mysteries and more. The event goes through Jan. 4, 2025. More info. here.

7. Leyendas: ¡KUVOle! Featuring Ritmo Cascabel

Join KUVO Jazz at MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater for a night of music, dance, and storytelling as the evening celebrates Latin America’s traditional and time-honored Leyendas. The event happens Saturday at 7 p.m. More info. and tickets can be found here.