7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 10-12, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get in the holiday spirit with the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Outlets at Castle Rock

‘Tis the season, Colorado! And what better way to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season than with the lighting of a gigantic Christmas tree? The Outlets at Castle Rock will be the place to be this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the city illuminates Colorado’s biggest Christmas tree. There will be live music, holiday shopping, a fireworks show and a special visit from Santa himself. More info. here.

2. The Denver Film festival continues through Sunday

The 46th Denver Film Festival begins this weekend! The 10-day film extravaganza will bring the best of this year’s cinema to the Mile High City, along with creative conversations with award-winning filmmakers. The Denver Film Festival takes place Nov. 3 through Nov. 12 at several locations around town. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.

3. Denver Veterans Day Run, Parade and Festival

Join the Colorado Veterans Project for the Denver Veterans Day Festival on November 11. The family-friendly event offers free admission, a music stage, kids and family activities, military displays, and vendors. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who have fought to ensure our freedoms. More info. here.

4. Love cats? Head to Cat Fest this weekend

Colorado’s ultimate celebration of all things cat returns to the National Western Complex expo hall tis weekend. From a cat video café and lounge to costume contests and a lesson in the hiss-tory of cats, there’s going to be a lot for cat lovers this Sunday. Cat Fest Colorado is taking place starting at 10 a.m. at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver. More info. can be found here.

5. A festival honoring Colorado’s state animal is happening in Georgetown this weekend

The annual Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival is returning for another year this weekend. Enjoy the free, family-friendly event as you learn more about Bighorn Sheep and enjoy activities such as a bighorn photo contest, bighorn sheep viewing, bighorn sheep puppet craft and more. More info. can be found here.

6. See a reptile this weekend at The Ranch in Larimer County

The Ranch in Larimer County’s Event Complex is bringing the Show Me Reptile Show this weekend, starting at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for VIP and $10 for general admission. More info. can be found here.

7. 35th Annual Champagne Cascade at the Brown Palace

Make-A-Wish Colorado is inviting Coloradans to the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in Denver for the 35th Annual Champagne Cascade in the Atrium Lobby. The iconic Denver event features master swordsmen using Napoleonic sabers to sever the bottlenecks of Moet Champagne magnums, which is then poured into the uppermost glass of a two-story high, 5,000+ glass pyramid. The cherry on top of the celebration? Santa Clause is going to pop in and say hello. More info. here.