7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 31-June 2, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Colorado’s much-awaited Outside Festival is happening this weekend

A one-of-a-kind celebration of everything outdoors, featuring music, films, speakers, and action sports is taking over Denver’s Civic Center Park for Colorado’s much-awaited Outside Festival. Fleet Foxes, Los Mocochetes, DJ Quiet Light and more will be performing during the two-day event, happening Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $59. More info. here.

2. Jam out at the Greeley Blues Jam festival

If you’re a blues fan, you might want to go to Greeley this weekend. There will be a Blues 101 stage where kids of all ages can learn about the Blues and meet some of the most talented Blues performers from Colorado and around the country. And of course, there will be lots of music, food, vendors, and more. Don’t miss the pre-festival activities in Historic Downtown Greeley at 5 p.m. on the 9th St. Plaza. More info. here.

3. Head to Fruita for one of Colorado’s quirkiest festivals

Back in 1945, a chicken named Mike that was headed to the dinner table survived the chopping block when most of its brain stem remained intact. With the help of water and grain delivered via eyedropper, the chicken was able to survive for 18 months! Of course, citizens made a festival out of the whole thing. So this weekend, head out and enjoy a disc golf tournament, a rooster-calling contest and poultry show, and a 5K run. More info. here.

4. Celebrate the Dolores River at their namesake festival

This community and family-oriented event features numerous vendors, events in and along the Dolores River, great food and drink, and best of all, superb music by national and local acts all afternoon and into the evening. Join the fun at the 18th annual Dolores River Fest this Saturday at Joe Roweel Park starting at 10 a.m. More info. here.

5. Head to the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series to catch Michael Franti & Spearhead

Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. And he’ll be performing this Saturday at the Chautauqua Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

6. Head to Golden for the 8th annual Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend

New Terrain Brewing Co. is hosting the 8th annual Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend full of music and craft beer. There will also be multiple food trucks, an ice cream truck, face painting on Saturday and Sunday and free, live music. The festival happens May 30 through June 2. More info. here.

7. Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale

The Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale is one of two annual mega sales for the Jefferson County Libraty Foundation. The Whale Sales helps them raise funds to support early literacy programs at Jefferson County Public Library. Tens of thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, and rare/collectible items will be for sale in this much-anticipated community event, happening May 30 through June 2 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds in Golden. More info. here.