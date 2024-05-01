7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 3-5, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s Cinco de Mayo this weekend, Denver – so please, don’t tell anyone it’s Mexico’s Independence Day

Want food? Drinks? How about Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, activities for the kiddos, artisans, crafters and much more? It’s all happening at the Cinco de Mayo Festival both Saturday and Sunday at Denver’s Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Getting in is free, but we can’t guarantee that the foods or drink will be. Learn more here.

2. If you’re not going just for the drinks, then head to Westwood for a more… accurate Cinco de Mayo Festival

Head to Denver’s Westwood neighborhood for the 4th annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood community celebration, an event that honors the historical significance of the Battle of Puebla and supports the cultural preservation of the Westwood community. There will be music, danza Mexika, mariachi, lucha libre, Mexican food, ballet folklorico and much more. It happens Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Morrison Rd. between S. Patton Ct. and S. Quitman St. More info. here.



3. What? You thought the party was over? No way! Greeley is also hosting its own Cinco de Mayo Festival

Head to downtown Greeley for its Cinco de Mayo celebration which will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including an array of vendors and food trucks selling unique goods, a car show, live musical and dance performances, and Go-Cup. It’s happening at 9th St. Plaza and 9th Ave. More info. here.

4. Kickoff the summer in Pueblo this weekend

Look, we know it's spring, but it's kind of starting to feel like summer, OK? Start your summer off right and “kickoff” the summer season on the Pueblo Riverwalk. The city will have discounted boat rides, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family! The fun starts Friday at noon and goes through Sunday. More info. and tickets can be found here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2024 free concert summer season begins this weekend and will run through early October. This Saturday, L.A. Witch will take the stage with Pink Fuzz starting at 6 p.m. More info. here.

6. Harmony of Children: Storytime:

Immerse yourself in the joy of over 260 voices of the Denver Children’s Choir coming together to tell stories through song during the Harmony of Children All Choir Concert, happening May 4 from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Denver, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, June Swaner Gates Hall. Tickets and info. can be found here.

7. Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture at Denver’s Auraria Campus this weekend

The Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) will celebrate their first annual heritage celebration at the Auraria Campus this weekend, where they’ll be celebrating the diversity of Colorado’s Asian community through multicultural dance, music, art, workshop and community engagement. It’s all happening at the Lawrence St. Mall, 900 Auraria Parkway, in Denver on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.