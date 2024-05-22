7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 24-26, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Kick off the summer (even while it’s still spring) at the Boulder Creek Festival

Don’t want to travel far to kick-off the summer in the Front Range? Then head over to the Boulder Creek Festival! There will be lots of music, great eats, kids’ activities, a market, fitness classes, a fine art expo and more. Head here for more info.

2. The Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival is ringing in the unofficial start of summer in Beaver Creek

If you’re down to take a little trip to the mountains this Memorial Day weekend, head to Beaver Creek Resort for the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival. Enjoy live Blues music, feast on mouth-watering eats and wash it all down with some of the best craft brews from the region. The festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. and goes through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Love country and blue grass music? Head to Pickin in the Rockies in Loma

If you’re looking to really get out there this weekend, perhaps there’s no better place to be than at Pickin in the Rockies. The country and blue grass music festival will have six different performers, 30 vendors and, of course, food! The event is for the whole family, so bring the kiddos for face painting, balloon art, crafts, carriage rides, and more. It’s all happening at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road in Loma, Colo. The event happens Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info. here.

4. Check out some art in the mountains at the Estes Park Art Market

The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies is hosting the Estes Park Art Market on Memorial Day weekend in Bond Park, in the center of downtown Estes Park. If you love art, this will be the place to be. More info. and full schedule here.

5. Wanna have a beer... by the creek?

Alright, so you want to get out of Denver but don’t want to go all the way to Beaver Creek. Where to go? Why not Boulder’s Creekside Beer Fest! Over 20 breweries from across the region will delight the taste buds both Saturday and Sunday along Boulder Creek Path. Ticket entry covers the cost of all beer tastings during a two-hour session. For more info. click here.

6. If you’re down for live music with incredible mountain views, this festival is for you

The 15th annual MeadowGrass Music Festival in Black Forest is back to celebrate the arrival of the unofficial start to summer in Colorado. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy live music, a beer fest, a costume contest, a kids’ zone and much more. For tickets and info., click here.

7. Lace up for the BOLDERBoulder this Memorial Day weekend

One of the biggest races in the U.S. – if the most the most fun – returns to Boulder this Memorial Day. The 2024 BOLDERBoulder is considered one of the largest gatherings for the holiday weekend. More info. here.

BONUS – Colorado Railroad Museum train rides

The Colorado Railroad Museum is hosting train rides through mid-May. The rides depart every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 30 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the train rides and what you can expect during one, click here.