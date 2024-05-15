7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 17-19, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Colfax Marathon is back for another year of running fun

The Colfax Marathon weekend is back with thousands of runners expected in the two-day event, happening Saturday and Sunday. Other races like the half-marathon and the Urban 10 Mile are sold out, but spots for the marathon are filling up. More info. here.

2. Love cars and music? Head to Loveland for the Blues & Cruise Festival

Downtown Loveland will kick off the summer with a day of great Blues music and classic cars. Three blocks between Lincoln and Cleveland will transform to host this weekend’s event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.

3. If you’re into classical, the Colorado Mahler Fest is happening this weekend

Gustav Mahler found inspiration in the mountains, so what happens when the music of Mahler meets the Colorado Rockies? That’s what MahlerFest will explore this weekend, including the special musical and human connection between Mahler and Richard Strauss. Information about the series of concerts, going on from Wednesday through Sunday, can be found here.

4. Head to Grand Junction for the Grand Valley River Fest

If you’re looking for some fun outdoors, head out to Colorado’s Western Slope for the Grand Valley River Fest, happening all day Saturday. There will be a gear swap, a rubber ducky scramble, paddle board jousting and fitness paddle contest, a community paddle, SUP Yoga, a throw bag tournament and more. More info. here.

5. Not ready for the Colfax Marathon? Do the Colfax 5K instead

Look, I can’t even run for more than 30 seconds straight, so if that’s not motivation enough to run a 5K if you’re able to do it, I don’t know what is. The Colfax 5K allows you to run with your dog as well. The main 5K is at 9 a.m., and there is an additional 5K on Saturday for just the Girls On The Run starting at 10:30 if you’d like to stay and watch. More info. here.

6. Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market

Come celebrate Sun Valley under the viaduct this Saturday. Enjoy great food, artisanal goods, live music, games, and brews served by Raices Brewing Company. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. More info. here.

7. Have a laugh at Comedy Brewers in Fort Collins

Mark your calendars for a night of laughter at Bas Blue Theatre during Comedy Brewers, a collaborative team of performers, changing the way Fort Collins sees live improvisational theatre. It happens Sunday, May 19. Tickets can be purchased here.