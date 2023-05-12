7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 12-14, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Grand Valley River Fest in Grand Junction

If you’re down to make the drive, head to the Grand Valley River Fest in Grand Junction! There will be a SUP Yoga class, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more. More info. here.

2. Pints, Pools and Paddles in Pagosa Springs

The 8th annual Pints, Pools, and Paddles Craft Brew Festival is taking place this Saturday in Pagosa Hot Springs. The cool thing about it? You get to enjoy craft beer while soaking up in more than 20 different geothermal mineral pools. More info. here.

3. The Americana Fest in Longmont

Local artists will head up to Longmont for the Americana Fest this Saturday. There will also be paintings, photographs, jewelry, baked goods, and much more. Doors open at 11 a.m. More info. here.

4. Boulder Bach Festival

Boulder Bach Festival is an annually occurring concert series and spring festival that focus on 500 years of music composition, "navigating the waters of music history with J.S. Bach as a compass." The festival is happening this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. More info. here.

5. Levitt Pavilion Free Concert Series

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. La Santa Cecilia (with Nina de Freitas) will be performing.

6. Colorado Chocolate Festival

If chocolate heaven sounds just about right for you, then look no further than the Colorado Chocolate Festival this weekend. There will be chocolate samples, chocolate martinis, chocolate cake competitions, cooking demos, live music and gifts for mom and more. More info. here.

7. Growing Garden’s Community Plant Sale

Growing Gardens is having a community plant sale every weekend for the whole month of May! If you’re looking for a new plant, head out to 1630 Hawthorn Ave. in Boulder. More info. here.