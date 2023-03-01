7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, March 3-5, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Why go to Cannes when you have Boulder right there?

The 19th annual Boulder International Film Festival is bringing films and filmmakers to the City of Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. Cinephiles can enjoy more than just films starting Thursday through Sunday. More info. here.

2. Telluride Gay Ski Week wraps up this weekend, my dudes

This LGBTQ+ winter celebration in southwestern Colorado features many familiar names, athletes, DJs and more for spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, apres-ski parties and more. And it all wraps up this weekend. More info. here.

3. Love skiing and horse riding? You might want to head to Leadville’s Skijoring competition

What sounds cooler than being pulled by a horse at lightning speed while you’re on skis on a main avenue? I’ll wait. … Exactly. At Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, see the unique sport of ski joring and join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, and umpteen other kinds of winter fun. The fun is happening all weekend long in downtown Leadville. More info. here.

4. Head to the mountains to listen to some tunes during WinterWondergrass

Featuring bluegrass artists, unbeatable venues and a beautiful community, WinterWonderGrass invites you to a festival you won't soon forget. A kickoff party for the festival, which celebrates a decade this year, happens Thursday. More info. here.

5. Experience a series of games without an equal in Longmont

See strong men and women in kilts toss telephone poles, hurl large stones, fling heavy sacks for height with pitchforks and more during the Leprechaun Games! This family event is free of charge, but you are encouraged to wear kilts and/or the color green. It’s taking place Saturday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. More info. here.

6. Jump into frigid waters for a good cause

If you’ve never jumped into frigid water in the middle of winter, you don’t know what you’re missing. Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization. The event is happening Sunday at Washington Park. Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee.

7. See the DYAO (Denver Young Artists) Spectacular

The Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO) is proud to present the DYAO Spectacular, an afternoon of music with dance-like flare including "Symphonic Dances" from West Side Story, Saint-Saëns' Danse Bacchanale", and Britten's Simple Symphony. The event is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. More info