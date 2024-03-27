7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 29-31, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Nuggets take on the Timberwolves at Ball Arena this weekend

If you’re in the mood for sports, why not go and cheer for the Nuggets? They’re taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena this Friday starting at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.

2. You want a beer fest and a blue grass music festival? Head to Winter Park Resort

The 6th annual TheBigWonderful Beer Fest & Blue Grass festival at Winter Park Resort returns with over 20+ local breweries serving unlimited samples from 11 a.m – 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s not just a beef rest, though: Enjoy live bluegrass while shopping at 30+ Colorado makers featuring a wide range of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry, unique gifts, and more! Info and tickets can be found here.

3. Walk among gigantic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the Colorado Springs Event Center

Get ready to walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and the Triassic period, and experience for yourself what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. It’s all happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Tickets and info. here.

4. Love Celtic culture? Head to the Durango Celtic Festival this weekend

If you’re down for a road trip to southwestern Colorado, head to Durango for the annual Durango Celtic Festival! The event hosts three days of modern Celtic music from regions of Ireland, Scotland, the Hebrides, and Cape Breton, along with original blends. Find tickets here.

5. Take the little ones to the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival

If you’re looking for something fun for the little ones to do, take them to the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival in Greeley this Saturday. Kids will engage in educational activities that they can replicate at home such as how to make homemade play dough, fashioning crepe paper flowers and more. More info. here.

6. Egg Hunt at Four Mile Historic Park

Embark on the most extraordinary egg hunt experience in Denver where over 30,000 eggs await discovery. The fun takes place at Four Mile Historic Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday. Fore tickets and more info., click here.

7. Health Expo

The 23rd Annual Collaborative Health Expo helps organization share resources and services to health-conscious individuals and families who will be in attendance. For more info., click here.