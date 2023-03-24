7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 24-26, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Learn about exotic animals during this year’s Repticon expo

One of the largest animal expos that provide kids and adults with the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores is coming to the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. The expo starts at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. More info. and ticket information can be found here.

2. The Frozen Dead Guys festival may no longer be happening in Nederland, but Nederdays is

Nederdays celebrates everything that makes Nederland a wonderful, unique and beautiful place to live. There will be dancing, running, racing, creating, sharing, showing off and much more. The event is free of charge. It’s happening Friday and Saturday in downtown Nederland. Click here to learn more.

3. Go on a scavenger hunt in Colorado Springs

If you’re down for a fun outside activity, how ‘bout a scavenger hunt? You can do it alone or with a group of friends (or your family), it’s outside and the best part? You get to discover a part of your city you never knew existed! All you need is your own mobile device and a data connection to play. More info. can be found here.

4. Love Celtic culture? Head to the Durango Celtic Festival this weekend

If you’re down for a road trip to southwestern Colorado, head to Durango for the annual Durango Celtic Festival! The event hosts three days of modern Celtic music from regions of Ireland, Scotland, the Hebrides, and Cape Breton, along with original blends. Find tickets here.

5. You’ve heard of a capella, but have you heard of Acappellooza?

The Timberliners Chorus, Denver Mile High Chapter will host Acappellooza – an annual a capella music contest at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more info. and tickets, click here.

6. El Espiritu Natural (The Natural Spirit)

Join NitaLuna and Neldario on the adventures of a lifetime as they save their family, their memories, and the world. El Espíritu Natural – The Natural Spirit – will play at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center through March 26. For more tickets and info., click here.

7. Saturday Train Rides

The Colorado Railroad Museum is hosting train rides through mid-May. The rides depart every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 30 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the train rides and what you can expect during one, click here.