7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, March 10-12, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get your Irish on during Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Denverites! If you want to celebrate all things Irish, there will be no better time to do so than this weekend. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 61st year, will be happening Saturday at Union Station. The family-friendly event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop. Learn more here.

2. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Olde Town Arvada

Denver’s celebration of St. Patty’s isn’t the only one happening in the metro. Olde Town Arvada is also going all green for their St. Patrick’s Day festival, which will take place downtown from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, food, artisan vendors, drinks and more. The event is free of charge.

3. Take it back to the 1920’s during the Downtown Lakewood Beer Fest

The Downtown Lakewood Beer Fest is throwing it back with a 1920’s themed party (ironically) featuring unlimited sampling from over 20 breweries and distilleries. The fun begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Belmar District. For more info. and tickets, click here.

4. The Denver Nuggets will take on the Brooklyn Nets this weekend

Alright, Nuggets fans – who’s ready to beat the Nets? The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Denver Nuggets this Sunday at Ball Arena. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

5. Jump into frigid waters for a good cause in Boulder

If you’ve never jumped into frigid water in the middle of winter, you don’t know what you’re missing. Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization. The event is happening Saturday at the Boulder Reservoir. Denver7 reporter Micah Smith will emcee.

6. The Denver Brass presents: Celtic Awakening

The Denver Brass’ signature Celtic show, billed as the “hottest Celtic show in Denver,” is happening this weekend from 7:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Buy tickets here.

7. Burn the calories you drank during Denver’s classic Irish jog

Denver’s Runnin’ of the Green takes place Sunday at Washington Park – the perfect day to burn all the calories you drank from green beer the day before at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Denver. The 7K race/walk will also include live Irish music, a Runnin’ of the Green festival and expo, Irish dancers, a beer garden, bag pipes, and much more. For tickets, click here.