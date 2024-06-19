7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 21-23, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Sashay away the stress at Denver PrideFest

PrideFest promises to be a blast this year! Besides the annual parade and the Denver PRIDE 5K, the festival will have many more activities, including live performances by renown entertainers from the LGTB+ community across three stages. It’s happening all weekend long. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

2. Two-step it at the Country Jam Music Festival

Country Jam is a four-day country music festival featuring the biggest names in country music on multiple stages, surrounded by Colorado’s awe-inspiring red rock landscape in Grand Junction. Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, and more will be performing. Ticket information can be found here.

3. Are you a bacon aficionado? Head to the Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival

Whether you are a bacon enthusiast or the loved one of a bacon connoisseur, this event is for you. Keystone is going all out this weekend to celebrate all things bacon and bourbon at River Run Village. There will be food, music, a “camp bacon” for the kiddos, and much more. It happens Friday and Saturday. More info. here.

4. Have a good laugh at the Boulder Comedy Festival

The Boulder Comedy Festival is coming back for another year featuring over 25 stand-up comedians who will descend onto the Rocky Mountain region to deliver a weekend’s worth of laughs. Mia Wilson, John Novosad, Josh Mazek, and more will be performing. The festival takes place Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

5. If you like hot air balloons, check out Frederick in Flight this weekend

The Fredrick in Flight – Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for another year this weekend. The hot air balloons will take off Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning at 6 a.m. and there will be a glow party on Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, a beer garden, activities for kids and more. More info. here.

6. Colorado Shakespeare Festival: Macbeth

When three witches deliver a prophecy in three parts to General Macbeth, he faces a choice: Should he let destiny take its course or conspire with his wife to pursue fortune’s favor on his own? Watch a performance of Macbeth this Saturday at the University Theatre Building, 261 in CU Boulder. Tickets and more info. here.

7. The Glendale Farmers Market takes place this weekend

The Glendale Farmers Market benefitting the Hispanic Restaurant Association is taking place starting this Saturday and going through Aug. 31 at 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. in Glendale. More info. can be found here.