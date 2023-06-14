7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 16-18, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Juneteenth Music Festival

Denver's Historic Five Points neighborhood will transform this weekend into a hub of entertainment and celebration in honor of Juneteenth, the day when the last of the nation’s enslaved people learned of their freedom. Denver7 will have a free photo booth all weekend with Nicole Brady, Lisa Hidalgo, Jayson Luber and Amy Wadas appearing at the booth at various times. More info here.

2. Fire Parade & Muster

Littleton will be the place to go for a family-friendly event Saturday. The Mile High Hook and Ladder Club is putting on the 37th Annual Fire Parade & Muster! The parade starts at 9 a.m. from S. Bannock Street, south to Littleton Boulevard. Denver7's Tony Kovaleski will serve as the parade marshal. More info here.

3. Levitt Pavilion Free Concert Series

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season begins this weekend and will run through early October. Central City Opera, Strange Famous Fest and Kutandara will headline this weekend’s concerts. More info here.

4. Colorado Power Days at the Colorado Railroad Museum

Enjoy a special outing with Dad for “Colorado Power Days,” happening over Father’s Day Weekend! Take a train ride pulled by an authentic coal-burning steam locomotive, and check out antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines, and vintage automobiles. There will be family-friendly activities, turntable demonstrations and more. More info here.

5. Pride on South Pearl

It will be an action-packed Saturday full of fun and educational activities including food trucks, Pride rides and a DJ! More info here.

6. Black Pride Colorado

This weekend, Black Pride Colorado will host a series of events in honor of Pride Month and Juneteenth. Other events include a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Red Rocks on Monday, June 19th, the Juneteenth Holiday. More info here.

7. City Park Farmers Market

The City Park Farmers Market features 100+ local producers, a donation-based yoga class, run club and live music from local acts. It's free to attend! More info here.