7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 7-9, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Go check out some art after the storms pass

It's First Fridays, dudes! Which can only mean one thing: Art! Go take a stroll through Denver’s art scene across its five arts districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. Couldn’t go to First Fridays? Check out the Colorado Black Arts Festival in Denver’s City Park

The 37th annual Colorado Back Arts Festival returns this weekend with music, food and art at Denver’s City Park. Music stages will feature Brazilian, Caribbean and African drum and dance, spoken word, African roots music, and more. The best part? It’s free to attend! More info. here.

3. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 46th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

4. Surprise your friends at the dinner table with a bit of history from Denver’s oldest cultural venue

Step back in time and experience the rich history of the Historic Elitch Theatre with First Friday History Tours. The guided tours, on the first Friday of every month, offer a rare glimpse into the theatre’s storied past, including its founding in 1891, its heyday as a premier destination for live theatre, and its eventual decline and revival as a historic landmark. Tickets are $15. More info. and tickets here.

5. If you’re in the mood for a music festival, you might want to go to Fort Morgan

Enjoy a summer weekend outdoors with music at Glenn Miller Park in downtown Fort Morgan along with activities for the whole family! The Bobstock Music Festival features more than 20 bands on four different stages over the span of two days. There’s not only music, though – vendor booths, a beer garden, food trucks, and kids’ activities are all part of the fun. And yes, it’s free for all! More info. here.

6. Join the city of Boulder for Chautauqua 125th birthday bash!

Join the city of Boulder for a very special summer festival at the base of the Flatirons to celebrate the Colorado Chautauqua’s 125th birthday. There will be live music, food, drinks, vendors, activities for the whole family and so much more. More info. here.

7. Explore Denver’s vibrant neighborhoods during ¡Viva Streets!

¡Viva! Streets Denver is a free community event series that celebrates Denver's vibrant neighborhoods and supports local business with temporary car-free streets. Over four Sundays from May through August, approximately 3.5 miles of downtown streets will close to cars and open to people!