7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 26-28, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Bless this mess, it’s the UMS

The Underground Music Showcase – one of the most anticipated music festivals of the summer on Denver’s South Broadway strip – is back for three days of music, hundreds of artists and several stages to delight people who love the underground music scene. Full schedule and ticket info. can be found here.

2. Broncos Country, it’s your chance to get an early glimpse at the 2024 season

Look, last season wasn’t great – we’ll blame the altitude for Russell Wilson’s poor performance – but this weekend brings new beginnings, as the Broncos start training camp, giving us all a taste of what the 2024 football season will be like. Training camp goes through Aug. 16. For tickets, click here.

3. Celebrate 106 years of fun for the whole family at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Whether you come for the parade, the animals, the vintage cars, the rodeo, the food, or the shopping – the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo will be the place to be this weekend. This year's highlights include The Marketplace, walk-around entertainment, mutton bustin, 4-H/FFA exhibits including livestock, general projects and the Jr. Livestock Sale. More info. and tickets click here.

4. The largest dragon boat festival in the U.S. returns to Sloan’s Lake Park

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, the largest dragon boat festival in the United States and the premier AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander) celebration in the Rocky Mountain region, returns to Sloan’s Lake Park this weekend. Denver7’s Lisa Hidalgo, Adria Iraheta, Natalie Chuck and Wanya Reese will emcee. More info. here.

5. Love fairs? How about a fair in the mountains?

The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair starts Friday and goes through Sunday this weekend. Returning this year with an expanded format through downtown, events will center in Sopris Park. There will be music, art, pie-baking, wood splitting, fly-casting, belly-dancing, and much more. More info., including tickets, can be found here.

6. Head to southwestern Colorado for more Music in the Mountains

Each July, musicians of the highest caliber come from across the country to call Durango home, performing world-class music and delighting audiences over the course of a month. For more info. and tickets, click here.

7. Mile High Dance Festival

The Mile High Dance Festival – a celebration of dance in Denver – is returning for another year, but this time at a new location. Head out to Benedict Park, on the corner of Logan and 20th, in the Uptown neighborhood for all the fun. The festival starts at 3 p.m. Saturday. More info. here.

BONUS —

Snoopy and the Red Baron

Experience a high-flying adventure with Snoopy the World War I Flying Ace! Step into the world of the beloved Peanuts comic as we bring to life the adventures of Snoopy and the Red Baron, from the thrilling dogfights to the heartwarming moments. The fun is happening at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. More info. here.