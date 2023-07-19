7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 21-23, 2023

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Check out some art at the Cheesman Park Art Fest this weekend

A total of 150 artists and craftsmen will descend upon Denver from 30 different states around the country to showcase their work at the Cheesman Park Art Fest. The free, two-day festival in one of Denver’s prized historic parks, will showcase works of otters, painters, jewelers, sculptors, glass artists, and more. There will also be music and food trucks.

2. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

Founded more than 15 years ago by the Colorado Asian Pacific American (APA) culture, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival has become one of the most known family-friendly festival celebrating Asian culture in the Rocky Mountains. Enjoy performances, arts and crafts, and dragon boat racing! The event is free of charge. More info. here.

3. Dance music aficionados, the Global Dance Festival has returned

One of the best shows in the Dance music scene is coming to the Mile High City this weekend! The Global Dance Festival will take over Empower Field at Mile High this Friday and Saturday starting at 3 p.m. and going through late evening. More info. and tickets can be found here.

4. Want to see some lucha libre? Head to West Colfax for masked fun!

Lucha libre, the fun version of professional wrestling done in Mexico that includes high-flying, acrobatic movies and colorful masks, is coming to the West Colfax neighborhood this weekend! From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, head to 16th Ave. and Raleigh for an afternoon and evening of food, drinks, music, and of course, lucha libre. The event is free for all. More info. here.

5. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 46th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

6. There’s going to be a lantern festival this weekend in Denver

The Lyte Sky Lantern Festival is coming to Denver this weekend. Billed as an “experience like no other,” the festival brings the magic of lantern festivals from countries in Asia to the U.S. across multiple cities. Denver’s is happening this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. but the exact location will only be revealed to ticket holders. More info. here.

7. Destination Health

Destination Health is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 pm.. at City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd. There will be family fun, interactive fitness, testing and screenings, educational resources, expert advice and much more. Register here.