7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 19-21, 2024

Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Check out the 41st Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival

The 41st Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival is getting ready to welcome you back to Winter Park, Colorado! Jazz is coming back to Winter Park Saturday and Sunday at the Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park. The event starts at 11 a.m. each morning. Get tickets here.

2. Party in the Peaks

The Nederland Farmers Market is hosting its annual summer festival, Party in the Peaks! With live music, 60+ vendors, kids activities, beer, wine, and spirits and a groovy dance floor. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 80 E. Second Street in Nederland.

3. Explore an historic schoolhouse

The Altona Schoolhouse in Boulder County will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to share the school’s history and restoration with visitors. Park at the Corral Trailhead at Heil Valley Ranch and hike 10 minutes on the Schoolhouse Loop to the Altona Schoolhouse. Event website.

5. Taste of India

It's the 40th anniversary of Denver's sister-city relationship with Chennai, India and you can experience Indian culture at Denver's Taste of India July 17-20. Head to Skyline Park for live music, dance, yoga and of course food! More info at this link.

6. Lavender Festival

More than 2,000 lavender plants set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms' Lavender Garden both Saturday and Sunday. The festival includes lavender demonstrations, farm tours and live music.

Tickets can be purchased here.

7. Loveland Cherry Celebration

Did you know Loveland had the largest cherry orchard west of the Mississippi river during the 1920s? The celebration pays tribute to Loveland's history of once having 10,000 acres of cherry orchards through the 1960s, according to event organizers. On Saturday, head to the Loveland Museum for plenty of music, community fun and of course all things cherry!

Local vendors will have cherry-themed things for everyone. Here's a link to their schedule of events.