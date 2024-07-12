7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 12-14, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Check out the Colorado Black Arts Festival in Denver’s City Park

The 38th annual Colorado Back Arts Festival returns this weekend with music, food and art at Denver’s City Park. Music stages will feature Brazilian, Caribbean and African drum and dance, spoken word, African roots music, and more. The best part? It’s free to attend! More info. here.

2. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 47th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

3. If you’re in the mood for a music festival, you might want to go to Fort Morgan

Enjoy a summer weekend outdoors with music at Glenn Miller Park in downtown Fort Morgan along with activities for the whole family! The Bobstock Music Festival features more than 20 bands on four different stages over the span of two days. There’s not only music, though – vendor booths, a beer garden, food trucks, and kids’ activities are all part of the fun. And yes, it’s free for all! More info. here.

4. Head to the mountains for Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival

Clink your glass for the Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival in River Run Village this weekend with hundreds of varietals of wines to sip and savor, local food vendors, Colorado jazz musicians and more. More info. and tickets here.

5. Grab a beer with friends at the 2022 Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival

The Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival is one of the premiere summer events in Breckenridge each year bringing breweries for tastings, live music, a VIP area and wonderful food and retail vendors. It takes place at the Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center on Saturday, July 9, from noon to 5 p.m. More info. here.

6. Poetry on the Porch, featuring Tyler Hurula

Poetry on the Porch is a free summer series every Saturday in July from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. This series brings together poets from across Colorado and connect their works to the creative community of Denver in the beautiful garden setting at the Center for Colorado Women’s History. More info. here.

7. Ride the Fort Collins Trolley this weekend

Step back in time by riding the Fort Collins trolley, which rides throughout Old Town on a former route of the heritage service. Rides happen on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Sept. 29. More info. here.