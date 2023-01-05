7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 6-Jan. 8, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 117th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is returning to the Mile High City for the 117th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 22 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. The Denver Zoo is free for all this Friday

It's outside. It's free. And you can watch the animals. What more could you possibly want out of an outing at the Denver Zoo? My favorite part is always the tigers. Head to 2300 Steele St. for all the fun.

3. Relive the magic of Hogwarts with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high-definition while the Colorado Symphony performs John Williams’ iconic score for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” It’s happening Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets here.

4. Blossoms of Light is still going on at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Celebrate the holiday season at Blossoms of Light, a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color. It’s happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. More info and tickets here.

5. Día de los Reyes at the Museum of Boulder

Día de los Reyes is celebrated in Mexico on each year on Jan. 6 to commemorate the Epiphany and the arrival of the Three Wise men who brought gifts to baby Jesus. There will be a flamenco performance, the Boulder Symphony Orchestra will perform and there will be storytelling from Maria Hopfgarten. The event is free from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. More info. here.

6. Fire Trucks to the Rescue

The Forney Museum of Transportation is a one-of-a-kind collection of over 800 artifacts relating to historical transportation. The museum is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. More info. here.

7. The Denver Art Museum is holding a sensory-friendly morning on Sunday

The Denver Art Museum is having a sensory-friendly morning this Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring “Meet and Make” artist Moe Gram, a multidisciplinary artist living and working in Denver and works on a diverse array of mediums that include painting, mural, collage, and installation. The event is free with registration.