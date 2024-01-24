7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 26-28, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Go see massive snow sculptures in Breckenridge

If you’re not a skier but need an excuse to venture into the mountains this weekend, what better excuse than to see a dozen massive sculptures made entirely of snow? The 2024 International Snow Sculpture Championships are now underway in Breckenridge and will be on display starting Friday, Jan. 26. The sculptures will be on display through Jan. 31. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

2. There’s a different kind of fest honoring Ullr this weekend in Golden

You’ve heard of Ullr Fest – the yearly celebration that pays tribute to the Norse god of snow in Breckenridge – but if you can’t wait until December to get the party started, head to Golden this weekend for the UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival. It’ll take place Saturday, Jan. 27, in Parfet Park. More info. and tickets here.

3. Check out some of the best skiers and snowboarders in the world at the X Games in Aspen

Nearly 100 of the world’s top winter athletes will descend upon Aspen this weekend to participate in the biggest snow sport event of the year. The free, three-day event allows spectators to see these athletes compete in Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen. Did we mention there will be live music? Check out the lineup here.

4. A quirky annual tradition is taking place this weekend in Manitou Springs

It’s no secret most of us are not fond of fruitcake and would rather toss it than be subjected to another bite during the holidays. The idea wasn’t lost on the people of Manitou Springs, who in 1995 started tossing them around in downtown. The tradition continues this week for the 29th year. Tickets are $1 and the event takes place at Memorial Park. More info. here.

5. Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us. Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance. Come upon a place where a nostalgic clown somewhere dreams about his funeral, and looks back on his personal experiences. “Corteo” is taking place at the Blue Federal Credit Union Arena in Loveland from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets and more info.

6. The Butterfly Affect Experience

No, that’s not a typo. Picture yourself metamorphizing as a butterfly — somewhat literally. The Butterfly Affect offers an embodied exploration where participants are costumed as they travel through each stage of a butterfly’s lifecycle. It’s all happening Saturday at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster.

7. Lunar New Year: Unveiling the Art of Introductory Lion Dance for a Prosperous New Year

Join the Far East Center in Denver as they delve into the captivating history and symbolic significance of the diverse lion performances that grace Lunar New Year events annually. This weekend, learn behind the scenes about the lion dance, culture, tradition, and mythical stories leading into the Lunar New Year. The event is free of charge. More info. here.