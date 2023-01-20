7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate the Lunar New Year!

The Lunar New Year is this Sunday, marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, and is celebrated in many cultures, particularly in East and Southeast Asia. 2023 is the year of the rabbit.

The 19th Annual Colorado Chinese New Year Celebration is happening Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at George Washington High School in Denver and will feature performances, music, artwork and more. For information, click here.

You can catch a performance by the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center at 4 p.m. Saturday at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. The performance will begin with a drum performance and lion dance outside, which will then head inside and spread throughout the halls of the marketplace. Afterwards, you can enjoy dinner and $5 drink specials. For more information, click here.

The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute is also hosting a Lunar New Year celebration. You can learn more about the events by clicking here.

2. It's the last weekend for the 117th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is coming to an end. It'll all take place until Jan. 22 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info here.

3. The 41st Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest begins this Saturday

This three-day festival features 150 artists and craftsmen representing Native American arts & Southwest heritage, according to event organizers. The Colorado Convention Center will be filled with live performances, artist demonstrations, culinary booths, and more. It is a ticketed event. More information can be found here.

4. Rock out with the next generation of stars at the School of Rock Colorado Springs' winter show

From classic rock and the blues to pop punk and Metallica, you can find a little bit of everything through this series. Each performance will feature students from the school's Rock 101/201 bands.

The shows are based on genre and are scheduled throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free! Click here for more information.

5. Enjoy a zoo-themed performance by the Fort Collins Symphony

Described as for the "young and the young-at-heart," this performance by the Fort Collins Symphony will put you in a whimsical mood! Dancers from Canyon Concert Ballet will help bring the music to life, according to the symphony.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. You can find more information here.

6. The Denver Botanic Gardens is hosting a an Orchid Showcase

See hundreds of exotic blooms, including rare orchids from the Denver Botanic Gardens’ collection. There will be orchid sales and an orchid showcase photo contest. The Showcase is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Orangery on Saturdays and Sundays through Fe. 18, 2023. Ticket information can be found here.

7. Get ready to drum out with the Colorado Symphony for a fun, family-friendly event

Marimba, bongos, bass drums, woodblocks, log drums, boo-bams, Chinese cymbals, metal trash cans, darabukkas, talking drums, plastic pipe, acoustic guitar, toy trumpet, tablespoons, Burma gongs, water can, crow call, tambourine, gankogui, and sleigh bells! These are just some of the percussion instruments that the virtuoso percussionists of your Colorado Symphony will be using in this dynamic concert that is fun for the entire family.

Drums of the World takes place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Ticket information can be found here.