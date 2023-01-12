7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 13-15, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 117th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is returning to the Mile High City for the 117th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 22 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. Experience the magic of The Phantom Circus at Denver’s Oriental Theater

From a clown with a suitcase to a full-scale theatrical show in an immersive environment, performer from the Phantom Circus are knowledgeable puzzle solvers that deliver magic safely and competently. Catch their weekend performance this Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

3. Who’s down for a Diva Royale drag show?

The divas have arrived in Denver! Diva Royale is the ultimate drag experience and Denver's #1 bachelorette party and gay bachelor party haven. They’ll be at the Glow Lounge, 631 E. Colfax Ave. from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. More details here.

4. Watch some awesome acrobats from Tanzania in Fort Collins this weekend

Hailing from Tanzania, the ZUZU African Acrobats celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa in every performance. Performing ancient traditions passed on by elders, this troupe delivers amazing acrobatics, energizing African drumming, singing and dancing. With gravity-defying stunts, ZUZU showcases the grace, beauty and strength of the African culture. This weekend’s performance takes place at 4 p.m. at The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. in Fort Collins. More info. here.

5. It’s the last weekend to enjoy Zoo Lights

If you haven’t been to Denver Zoo’s Zoo Lights, this weekend will be your last chance. Over 1 million lights, including new displays, live ice-carving exhibitions with local artisans, seasonal craft cocktails and holidays treats, and more. For ticket and time info., click here.

6. Indomitably Indigenous at Denver Art Museum

Indomitably Indigenous is a community showcase that celebrates the identities and talents of emerging Indigenous artists ages 12-25 from the Denver metropolitan area. The showcase is on view through Jan. 17 in the Wonderscape on the lower level of the Martin building. More info. here.

7. Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight

Number Thirty Eight, Colorado’s social frontier, is hosting Bison Days now through Jan. 22. Rodney Rice, Matthew Warren and Dave Pahanish, Jackson Dean and Sean Wlliams, Eric Paslay, Love & Theft, and Trent Tomlinson will be performing. More info. and tickets can be found here.