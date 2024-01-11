7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 12-14, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 118th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 118th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 21 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. Celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Denver

Denver’s annual Marade (march + parade), which commemorates the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is happening Monday and starts at Denver’s City Park. The Marade, a one-of-its-kind event in the nation, will start at E. Colfax and Columbine St. just outside East High School, and those attending will them march to Civic Center Park. Colfax will be closed along this stretch for about 4 hours. The event is free to attend. More information here.

3. Immerse yourself in Native American and Southwestern art at the Colorado Indian Market

This colorful celebration of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts features 150 top-quality juried artists & craftsmen alongside tribal dances, award winning entertainers, artists demonstrations, culinary booths and interactive special attractions. It’s happening from Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

4. We’ve never heard about this before: A poetry gathering… for cowboys? Yep, it’s happening

The Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering, a festival of Western music, poetry and storytelling, is happening Sunday at the Buffalo Rose in Golden. The event celebrates cowboy heritage, traditions, and entertainment. A live, matinee performance will happen from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Want to keep warm Sunday? Head to Ball Arena to watch the Nuggets play

It’s gonna bitterly cold outside Sunday, but if you still want to go and have some fun, head to Ball Arena to watch the Nuggets play the Indiana Pacers starting at 1:30 p.m. For tickets and more info., click here.

6. Behind the Lion: The Significance of the Lion Dance to the New Year

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind the Lion Dance… and the Dragon Dance as well? Do you want to learn what certain aspects of the dance mean and what each one represents? Join the Guiding Mountain Dragon and Lion Dance Association who will teach you about the history, cultural art, and sport of Dragon and Lion Dancing. The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd. Unit 129. More info. here.

7. Animal Encounters at Fort Collins Museum of Discover

Join the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery in their Animal Encounters and discover some amazing creatures we share this planet with. Animals of all kinds from creepy crawlies, wet and slimy, to soft and furry. Don’t miss an opportunity to make a new animal friend. It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 408 Mason Ct in Fort Collins. More info. here.