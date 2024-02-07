7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 9-11, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Steamboat Springs’ western heritage during the town’s Winter Carnival

Started as a way to help residents cope with cabin fever 111 years ago, the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival features a variety of events that highlight the town’s tradition of winter sports. See kids being pulled on skis behind horses down a snow-covered main street, or the Lighted Man at the Night Show Extravaganza. The event goes from Wednesday through Sunday. More info. here.

2. If big monster trucks are your thing, you’ll want to be at Monster Jam this weekend

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam. Happening from Friday through Sunday at Denver’s Ball Arena, the show will feature a blend of old-school racing and new-school free-style competition. There will also be intermission entertainment. Tickets and info. here.

3. So the Broncos aren’t in the Super Bowl (again), but it’s not too late to root for the Chiefs!

Super Bowl LVIII is this weekend and if you’re looking to watch the game in the company of other disillusioned Broncos fans, head to the Super Duper Watch Party at McGregor square! The game will be televised on a 66-foot LED screen. The event is 21+. The party starts at 3 p.m. and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. More info. and tickets can be found here.

4. Winter Festival in Divide, Colo.

Come for the sledding, stay for the chili cook-off at this year’s Winter Festival in Divide. It’s all happening at the John Wesley Ranch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free of charge. More info. can be found here.

5. Celebrate love at the 6th annual Loveland Sweetheart Festival

Bring the family or your sweetheart for free fun in the Sweetheart City, including a day full of live ice sculpting, fire and art demonstrations, musical and dance performances on our community stage and our romantic headliners Spinphony at the Historic Rialto Theater. The festival is happening on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info. here.

6. Through Their Lens | Personal Projects by Veterans

Through Their Lens | Personal Projects by Veterans features a compelling collection of fine art photography created by 10 Colorado artists who have served in the U.S. military. The event is happening at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center in Denver through Feb. 17. More info. here.

.

7. Black History Live

Now in its 15th year, Colorado Humanities’ Black History Live tour is an annual recognition each February of the significant contributions African Americans have made and continue to make to art, culture, economic development, education, human rights, medicine, public services, politics, and sports. More info. on this weekend’s events can be found here.