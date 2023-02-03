7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 3-5, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate local artists during First Fridays in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District this Friday from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

2. Love dogs? How about golden retrievers? Then Golden’s where you’ll want to be

Golden will once again celebrate Golden Retrievers with the return of the “Goldens in Golden” event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event celebrates these pups and yes, you’ll be able to get selfies with them! The event is weather permitting. The event is free of charge. More info here.

3. If you’ve never seen a bald eagle up close, you’ll want to drive to Barr Lake State Park this weekend

Head to Barr Lake State Park in Brighton this weekend for the 11th annual Bald Eagle Festival for a guided hike starting at 9 a.m., followed by a live bald eagle presentation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be kids’ crafts, face painters and shuttles to the gazebo. Sign up here.

4. Get a head start on burning those Super Bowl calories with a 5K in Denver

Want to burn a few calories before Super Bowl weekend next-next Sunday? While the Broncos won’t be participating this year (again), why not have a little fun and get a good workout in before we’re all glued to the T.V. the Sunday after next? The race is happening at Washington Park and starts at 9 a.m. Click here to register.

5. The 2023 Winter Walkabout Music Showcase is happening in Longmont

Grab your ticket and head downtown for a day and night of what Longmont does best - live local music, unique venues, good vibes, and community spirit. Over 35 performances at more than 12 venues across downtown Longmont will play from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. You don’t want to miss out on the day of fun and live music! More info. and tickets can be found here.

6. Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Denver Public Library

Come celebrate the Year of The Rabbit by making crafts, eating sweet foods, and wishing for good fortune. Make colorful lanterns, snapping dragons, and add your wishes to the Lucky Tree. Celebrations are from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Denver Public Library – Ross-Broadway Branch. All Ages very Welcome. More info. here.

7. The 2023 USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships begin this Sunday

The 2023 USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships will begin this Sunday at the Denver Coliseum. The winners will represent the U.S. at the 2023 Men’s and Women’s World Curling Championships. More info. here.