7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 24-26, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. It’s Telluride Gay Ski Week, so pull out those skis and head to the mountains

For over 21 years, Telluride Gay Ski Week has become southwestern Colorado’s most welcoming, scenic, and intimate winter retreat. Starting Saturday and going through March 4, this LGBTQ+ winter celebration will feature many familiar names, athletes, DJs and more for a week full of spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, apres-ski parties and more. More info. here.

2. Watch the Brooklyn Nets take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Nets will battle out on the basketball court at Ball Arena this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $43. More info. here.

3. Palm trees? In Aspen? In winter? You guessed it: It’s a musical festival

Produced by Belly Up Aspen, Palm Tree Crew, and C3 Presents, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen is a two-day outdoor event in Aspen, CO. Featuring headliners Kygo & Jack White, the series will include performances from King Princess, Gryffin, Forester, and Cannons. The event is taking place Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here.

4. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which ends this Sunday, Feb. 26. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

5. Experience a multi-cultural celebration during Arvada Winterfest

Arvada Winterfest is a free, multi-cultural outdoor celebrations which highlights the variety of cultures that make up the Arvada community, allowing people to experience, learn, sample and enjoy diverse arts, culture and entertainment. The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info. here.

6. Head to Folsom Field in Boulder for the Winter Craft Beer Festival

Over 50 breweries will descend upon Folsom Field at the University of Colorado this weekend for the Winter Craft Beer Festival. The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

7. Colorado Environmental Film Festival

The Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) is an exciting, inspiring, and energizing event that seeks to educate and motivate people to build the knowledge and skills they need to make environmentally responsible choices. The festival is going through Sunday at the American Mountaineering Center in Golden. More info. here.

