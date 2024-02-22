7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 23-25, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s Telluride Gay Ski Week, so get those skis lubed up and head to the mountains

Now in its 22nd year, Telluride Gay Ski Week is southwestern Colorado’s most welcoming, scenic, and intimate winter retreat. Starting Saturday and going through March 2, this LGBTQ+ winter celebration will feature many familiar names, athletes, DJs and more for a week full of spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, apres-ski parties and more. Tickets and info. here.

2. Palm trees? In Aspen? In winter? You guessed it: It’s a musical festival

Produced by Belly Up Aspen, Palm Tree Crew, and C3 Presents, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen is a two-day outdoor event in Aspen, CO. Featuring headliners David Guetta and Kygo, the series will include performances from The Chainsmokers, Labrinth, DRAMA and Harry Hudson. The event is taking place Friday and Saturday. Tickets and info. can be found here.

3. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 25. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

4. Experience a multi-cultural celebration during Arvada Winterfest

Arvada Winterfest is a free, multi-cultural outdoor celebrations which highlights the variety of cultures that make up the Arvada community, allowing people to experience, learn, sample and enjoy diverse arts, culture and entertainment. The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info. here.

5. Want fun for the whole family? Head to the 5th annual FamilyFest in Denver

If you’re looking to do something with the whole family this weekend, check out Denver FamilyFest, where families can learn, explore, have fun and find family resources. The event happens Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. More info. and tickets can be found here.

6. Watch a performance of “Thurgood”

In celebration of Black History Month, Michael Anthony Tatmon and In Living Colored Productions are bringing the story of the first African American Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall, to life on the Lincoln Center Stage in Fort Collins. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. 2024 Casa Bonita Art Show: How do you like me now?

If you haven’t been able to dine at Casa Bonita since its reopening, at least enjoy part of its allure during the “How do you like me now?” 2024 Casa Bonita Art Show. The show goes through March 3 at 6501 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood. More info. and tickets can be found here.

BONUS –

Colorado Environmental Film Festival

The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is coming to Golden Feb. 22-25. The festival boasts 66 world-class films on environmental topics. Enjoy feature-length and short films presented by organizations and filmmakers from right here in Colorado and worldwide. The festival has an online component that runs Feb. 26 through March 3. For more info., click here.