7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 17-19, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Want fun for the whole family? Head to the 5th annual FamilyFest in Denver

If you’re looking to do something with the whole family this weekend, check out FamilyFest, where families can learn, explore, have fun and find family resources. The event is happening Saturday at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, and tickets are $10. More info. here.

2. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 26. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

3. Have a good laugh during the Telluride Comedy Festival

Top comedians from all over the country will be in Colorado this weekend for the Telluride Comedy Festival! The 23rd annual festival starts Thursday and goes through Sunday. Tickets range from $40-$145. More info. here.

4. If you’re in the mood for music, head to the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn

The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival, which has been going strong since 1986, will enthrall Coloradans once more with 15 bands that will showcase their talent to thousands of people at the recently renovated Delta Hotel by Marriott in Northglenn. The event starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Tickets range from $30-105. More info. here.

5. Explore the history of Jazz in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood during the Jazz Roots music festival

Explore the history of Jazz music in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood and its connection to some of the genre’s most notable musicians and singers. The event is free and open the public. More info. here.

6. See “Charlotte’s Web” at the Arvada Center with the kids

Adapted by Joseph Robinette and based on the book by E.B. White, the Arvada Center is bringing Charlotte’s Web: Theater for Young Audiences. The play is now showing through March 3, 2023. Tickets are $15 of $10 for groups over the age of 10. More info. here.

7. Go and see Vance Kirkland’s “Cosmos” in Denver at the Kirkland Museum

Vance Kirkland, the Denver-based visionary painter, created numerous series depicting the evolution and expansion “of his own universe,” culminating in his vibrant Dot Paintings. The exhibition is now on display and will go through May 28. Tickets start at $10. More info. here.