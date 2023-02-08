7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 10-12, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. If big monster trucks are your thing, you’ll want to be at Monster Jam this weekend '

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam. Running from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, the show will feature a blend of old-school racing and new-school free-style competition. There will also be intermission entertainment. Tickets start as low as $23.

2. Enjoy gardening? Then the Colorado Garden & Home Show is for you

The largest home and garden marketplace in the metro is coming to the Colorado Convention Center. Here, you’ll find inspiration from the latest ideas and trends in landscaping, gardening, and home improvement. Tickets starts at $10. More info. here.

3. Celebrate Steamboat Springs’ western heritage during the town’s Winter Carnival

Started as a way to help residents cope with cabin fever 110 years ago, the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival features a variety of events that highlight the town’s tradition of winter sports. See kids being pulled on skis behind horses down a snow-covered main street, or the Lighted Man at the Night Show Extravaganza. The event goes through Sunday. More info. here.

4. Band geeks! Head to Pueblo for the 15th annual Festival of Winds

High school students and band directors from across the state and region will battle it out at Colorado State University Pueblo in the largest high school honor band event in Colorado. There will be four honor bands, a key band for the piano virtuosos, and the CSU Pueblo Wind Ensemble will perform a concert at the historic memorial Hall in downtown Pueblo though Saturday. More info. here.

5. The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center presents two documentaries by Davon Johnson

The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center will showcase two documentaries this Saturday by Davon Johnson, who was two feature films under his belt. One will touch on the peaceful protests during the Civil Rights movement. The other will feature an adaption of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” For more info. on the showings, click here.

6. Enjoy a day of laughs in Boulder ahead of Valentine’s Day

Junkyard Comedy Jam will be a Valentine vitamin: A healthy dose of laughs regardless if you are lovesick or lovestruck. The unique surroundings of The Junkyard, located at 2525 Frontier Ave. in Boulder, will prime your brain for seeking novel connections, and a curated collection of talented local and nationally known comics will leave you laughing at this stand-up comedy showcase. Tickets and info. here.

7. Aurora Symphony Orchestra Free Young People’s Concert

The 2023 Free Young People’s Concert, “It’s a Birds World!” has been created as a first-time concert experience for the little ones. This fully bilingual English/Spanish event is designed to give to our younger audience and their family a shorter music presentation, along with stories and fun entertainment for music lovers of all ages. RSVP for free tickets here. The event happens Saturday from 3-5 p.m.