7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 2-4, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. It’s the last weekend of the 106th Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Whether you come for the parade, the animals, the vintage cars, the rodeo, the food, or the shopping – the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo will be the place to be this weekend. This year's highlights include The Marketplace, walk-around entertainment, mutton bustin, 4-H/FFA exhibits including livestock, general projects and the Jr. Livestock Sale. More info. and tickets click here.

2. Get a Taste of Ethiopia this Saturday in Denver

If you've been waiting for A Taste of Colorado, how 'bout an appetizer for something a bit different? The Taste of Ethiopia Festival, now in its tenth year, is taking place this weekend at Parkfield Lake. Enjoy food, vendors, cultural performances, a fashion show, arts and crafts, and more. For more info., click here.

3. Immerse yourself in Scottish culture this weekend

The 60th annual Colorado Scottish Festival organized by the St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will bring you Celtic music, food, dancing and arts and crafts; as well as a historical re-enactment with the Renaissance Scots and much, much more. It’s taking place at its new home at the Denver Polo Club in Sedalia, this Saturday and Sunday. For more info. and tickets, click here.

4. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 47th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

5. Celebrate Colorado at the History Colorado Center this weekend

This August marks the 148th anniversary of the Centennial State, and History Colorado is celebrating on Saturday, Aug. 3, with a free event for the whole family! Arts and crafts, live performances, and snacks are just the tip of the snow cone at this carnivalesque gathering fit for an entire state. Bring your friends and family because it's time to party! More info. here.

Livestock, a fair, parade, music, food, a 4-H open class and rodeo? That’s what you’ll find at the Larimer County Fair this weekend – its last of the year. Click here for more tickets and more info.

7. Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium

Are you looking for a day of excitement? How about epic racing combined with a beer in your hand? With live music and kid activities? You can find it in Downtown Littleton, Colorado at the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium this Saturday! For more info., click here.