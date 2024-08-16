7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 16-18, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate the diversity of Aurora during Global Fest

Aurora is truly the world in a city, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Global Fest, the city’s annual showcase of international cultures. This multicultural event at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn brings the sighs sounds and flavors of nations around the world in celebration of the diverse cultures and communities that call Aurora home. It happens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to Global Fest is free.

2. If you love peaches, you might want to head to Fort Collins for a peachy experience

The Fort Collins Peach Festival is about all things peach (hence the name!). Enjoy delicious food and craft beer as well as other drinks from several drink vendors. There will also be food trucks, street vendors and much. It’s all happening Saturday at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. More info. can be found here.

3. Show your pride in southern Colorado at Pueblo Pride

Pueblo is promising to bring “Rainbow Power” this Sunday as the town celebrates Pride at Mineral Palace Park. There will be a parade, entertainment, food, vendors and more. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., with the rest of the party happening until 4 p.m. The event is free of charge. For more info. on how to get there and a schedule of events, click here.

4. Hunt for mushrooms at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

The Telluride Mushroom Festival is about all things fungal. From now through Sunday, learn from other mushroom enthusiasts, experts, and scientists through lectures on treatment using psilocybin-containing mushrooms, cooking classes, or hikes as you go on mushroom hunting excursions and learn about all the types of mushrooms hiding in your backyard. For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.

5. Check out Buffalo Days in Grand Lake

If you’re down for a cool festival in the mountains, head to Grand Lake for Buffalo Days 2024. There will be fireworks, the Lakefront Music Festival, a corn hole tournament, yard games, a 5K, a Lakefront Movie, Parade, a pie bake off and much more. More info. here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2024 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Wailing Souls/Itals, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Bluebook will headline this weekend’s concerts. More info here.

7. Want Latin food? Art? Music? Head to Solteca Fiesta + Mercado

SOLTECA Fiesta + Mercado is celebrating the diversity, creativity, and collaboration among the Latino and Indigenous communities of Denver and beyond. There will be music and artists from more than 20 countries. It’s all happening Saturday at Hijos del Sol, 2715 W. 8th Ave. in Denver. More info. here.

BONUS –

Head to Monster Day in Greeley

Monster Day is taking over Downtown Greeley again this year There will be costumed monsters roaming the plazas, professional makeup demonstrations, vendor booths, food and beverages, monster makeup, face painting, music, kids activities, a costume contest and more! It’s all happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. More info. here.