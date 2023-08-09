7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 11-13, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Haven’t been to the fair yet? Head to Longmont for the Boulder County Fair this weekend

The Boulder County Fair start this weekend, so if you’re in the mood for carnivals, rides, a kid’s corral and petting zoo, live music, American bull fighters, and much more, you’d want to head to the Boulder County Fairgrounds. More info. and tickets can be found here.

2. A Carnation Festival will bring food, fund and art to the whole family in Wheat Ridge

The Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival is happening this weekend at Anderson Park. There will be a parade, circus, live music, food events, car show and fine art show plus vendors, carnival rides, fireworks and more. The event is free of charge. For more information, click here.

3. Jazz fans, you’ll want to head to the mountains for some cool tunes

Since 1977, the San Juan mountains of southwestern Colorado have been the site of an annual cultural event combining the finest pristine natural aesthetics with boundless artistic creativity. Ranked among the world’s most scenic music events in the country, the Telluride Jazz Festival is an event jazz aficionados will not want to miss. More info. and tickets can be found here.

4. Head to the Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival for more music in your life

The beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River come together in a live music experience with some of the top touring acts and musicians the jam scene has to offer. Enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in the day and let loose at night with people from around the country. For more information, including tickets, head here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Colorado Dashiki Fest will perform Saturday, with Mariachi Sol de mi Terra (with Fiesta Colorado Dance Company & Baile Caliente) performing Sunday.

6. Check out Sculpture in the Park

During the second week of August, art enthusiasts flock to Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Garden for the largest outdoor juried sculpture show in the country. Over 2,000 sculptures created by 160 national and international artists are featured during this weekend-long event. For tickets and more info., click here.

7. Head to Littleton for Western Welcome Week

Western Welcome Week is annual celebration in the greater Littleton area and includes over 30 events produced by 20 organizations. For more information, click here.