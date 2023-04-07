7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 7-9, 2023

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate Scotland’s cultural influence in Colorado during Tartan Day Festival in Longmont

Tartan Day started as a day to celebrate Scotland’s cultural and historic contribution to the world and this weekend will be no different. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the Boulder County Fairgrounds will welcome hundreds of people celebrating Celtic heritage.

2. A one-of-a-kind race is happening this weekend in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat’s traditional rite of spring returns to the Steamboat Ski area for the 41st Cardboard Classic. The wild and hilarious features homemade cardboard crafts made only from cardboard, glue, string, water-based paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons, and other decorations racing down Stampede to a hysterical finish. The races begins at 11:30 a.m.

3. Get a Taste of Vail if you’re heading to the mountains this Saturday

If you like food and wine, there’ll be no better place to be this weekend than the breath-taking mountain views of the Town of Vail. Over 30 of Vail’s finest chefs and restaurateurs alongside some of the best wineries from across the country. For tickets and a full schedule of events, click here.

4. Head to Colorado Springs for a special Easter Stroller Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with the kiddos in the open air, head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for a special Easter Stroller Safari. The Stroller Safaris are “informal exploratory experiences” aimed at getting people to use all their senses to connect with nature in animals at the Zoo. More info. here.

5. delecTABLE

delecTABLE is a biennial ceramics event that features a national, juried ceramics exhibit, lecture and workshop at Art Students League of Denver. It opens Friday at the Art Students League of Denver. Click here for tickets and more info.

6. Don’t miss the most unique egg hunt in Denver

If you’re down for an egg hunt, boy do we have one for you! More than 20,000 eggs will be hidden at Four Mile Historic Park and unique golden eggs will be filled with special prizes through 12-acres of land. After the hunt, hop on the tractor for a hayride, grab a photo with the Easter bunny, or make a spring-themed craft. Kids can get in for $16, adults can get in for $20. For more info. and tickets, click here.

7. AGO! A Dance Theathre

Discover the divine forces of nature through exploring energy, human connection, self-expression, and movement inspired by the Orixá deities of Africa and Brazil. AGO is the most well-known Yoruba salutation, politely announcing one’s arrival before entering a home. Head to the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance in Denver to celebrate life, experience African Brazilian cultural art, and personal transformation. More info. here.